Walk Around Wiscasset event celebrates women's suffrage

The next and last Walk Around Wiscasset will be held on September 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

WISCASSET, Maine — During the Walk Around Wiscasset event, which due to COVID-19, replaced their yearly Wiscasset Art Walk, folks dressed in white to commemorate 100 years of women's suffrage, during the National Women's Suffrage Month of August.

Wiscasset residents, neighbors, and visitors walked around the new Village sidewalks while wearing their white clothing to honor the women who struggled for more than 70 years to achieve the vote for women.

The State of Maine ratified the 19th Amendment – giving full voting rights to American women – in November 1919, and it was adopted as part of the US Constitution in August 1920.

"White was a traditional color that women wore in their demonstrations and protests for a number of years to try to gain the vote. So if you look at old photographs, you'll often see women demonstrating, dressed in white." Explained Lucia Droby the Wiscasset Art Walk Coordinator.