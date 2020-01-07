Town of Kittery plans to honor its history this July 4th

This year, the celebration was made into a 24-minute long video for those who live in Kittery to enjoy on Channel 22.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, folks in Kittery still felt it was necessary to honor Kittery's history with Independence Day.

Last year they started what was planned to be an annual 4th of July celebration to honor General William Whipple, who is the only native Mainer to sign the Declaration of Independence.

This year, however, the celebration was made into a 24-minute long video for those who live in Kittery to enjoy on Channel 22.

The video celebration includes an individual portraying the General as he gives a reading from the Declaration, the Piscataqua Rangers Junior Fife & Drum Corps performing patriotic tunes, and militia reenactors firing a musket salute

Organizers tell us that keeping the new annual celebration going helps the community stay connected, and with Kittery's connection to General Whipple, it seemed like a no brainer.

“Last year was the first year that they had done this in 100 years. The town of Kittery hadn’t had a 4th of July celebration over the past 100 years, and you’ve got a guy, from this town, actually grew up right down the street here, was born and raised right down the street here, who signed the Declaration of Independence. I mean, how can you not? How can you not celebrate Independence Day,” Organizer D. Allan Kerr told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The following is a list of when the Independence Day video airs on Channel 22:

Thursday, July 2

7/7:30

8/8:30pm

Friday, July 3

10/10:30 am

1/1:30 pm

3/4 pm

7/7:30

8/8:30 pm