9/11: Maine Remembers | A NEWS CENTER Maine Special

Even after twenty years, the images of terrorism hitting American soil remain fresh in our minds. Join us as we remember and reflect on a day Maine and the nation will never forget; September 11, 2001. Watch '9/11: Maine Remembers', Friday at 7:30 p.m. only on NEWS CENTER Maine.

"I carried around a lot of guilt; 'how could this happen?', 'what did I miss?', 'how come I didn't stop them'," Tuohey said. "I found out that talking about it was very good, it let it out there."

Two of the 9/11 hijackers flew out of Portland that day, meet the man who gave them their tickets and hear how he remembers the morning that would change is life and our nation forever.

Senator Collins, King reflect on 9/11 :

The day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Senator Angus King was serving as Maine's Governor and Senator Susan Collins was in her first term. The two recall the day they were called to lead in a way they never had before.

"My job was to restore people's confidence," Senator King said. "People were shaking, they wanted to know that somebody was looking out for them; it was a complicated day."