9/11: Maine Remembers | A NEWS CENTER Maine Special

Hijackers start 9/11 trip in Maine:
Two of the 9/11 hijackers flew out of Portland that day, meet the man who gave them their tickets and hear how he remembers the morning that would change is life and our nation forever.
"I carried around a lot of guilt; 'how could this happen?', 'what did I miss?', 'how come I didn't stop them'," Tuohey said. "I found out that talking about it was very good, it let it out there."
Senator Collins, King reflect on 9/11:
The day of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Senator Angus King was serving as Maine's Governor and Senator Susan Collins was in her first term. The two recall the day they were called to lead in a way they never had before.
"My job was to restore people's confidence," Senator King said. "People were shaking, they wanted to know that somebody was looking out for them; it was a complicated day."
"I wanted Americans across the country to see that our Government still existed, that we weren't in the midst of a coup, that we weren't overthrown and that we were resilient and strong and we would make those who killed more than 3,000 Americans pay a price." Senator Susan Collins said.
Service members encouraged to visit the 'Memorial Forest':
John Sferazo recounts the moment he and his fellow union ironworkers ran towards the smoke the day two commercial planes crashed mid-air into the World Trade Center; the crew immediately began digging through the rubble.
"It's a living tribute to those who served when lady liberty called." Sferazo said.
The day Maine's 101'st got called to the skies:
The morning of 9/11, Colonel Ian Gillis was one of the pilots assigned to refuel some of our military's largest aircraft tasked with guarding the skies after the terrorist attacks.
"When you’re refueling armed fighters over the United States, it’s something we’ve never had to do before," Colonel Gillis said. "It was a little bit sobering, the realization that we were flying armed patrols over our own country."