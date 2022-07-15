Police detonate Civil War cannonball found at Massachusetts home

The Civil War-era ordnance, about four inches across, was found by people who live at the home in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A potentially explosive situation was avoided at a Massachusetts home last week after a corroded metal ball was uncovered, only for a bomb squad to realize it was a cannonball, police said on Thursday.

The Civil War-era ordnance, about four inches across, was found by people who live at the home in Mansfield and called police on July 7, Massachusetts State Police said. The family was cleaning out the home of their father, an avid antiquer, Mansfield police said last week.

Massachusetts State Police bomb squad arrived around 9:10 p.m. and scanned the object with X-rays. The results were consistent with cannonballs. It had a void in the middle that was filled with potentially explosive material, according to authorities.

