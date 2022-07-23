Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association hosts event on Bangor's waterfront

The two-day event included tours of boats from Maine Maritime Academy and the Coast Guard, as well as maritime paintings on display.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor waterfront is continuing to stay busy this summer. On Friday and Saturday, an event was held by the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association.

The event was held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. People had the chance to tour Maine Maritime Academy's "Tug Pentagoet, a 76-foot long boat built in 1980.

The coast guard also had one of its ice-breaking ships available for people to tour and ask questions about how it works.

Along the waterfront a tent covered a number of maritime paintings on display, done by an artist out of Camden. A canoe was also being carved out of birch bark.

Dick Campbell, president of the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association, said this year's event had an educational theme, but it had to be modified from its original plan.

"We were going to have tall ships this year, but the Harvey Gamage couldn't get out of port in Portland. It's the only training vessel with students, 29 students, so we were going to bring 29 students in and 29 students out... but we'll do that next year," Campbell said.