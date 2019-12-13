It was 75 years ago that Hitler launched his last desperate attack to turn the tide for Germany in World War II.

At first, German forces drove so deep through the front line in Belgium and Luxembourg that the month-long fighting came to be known as The Battle of the Bulge. 

When the Germans asked one American commander to surrender, the famous reply came: “Nuts!" By Christmas, American troops had turned the tables on the Germans. 

Veterans are heading back this weekend and on Monday when they will mix with royalty and dignitaries to mark perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history.  

US troops thwarted Hitler's last gamble 75 years ago
FILE - In this Dec. 1944 file photo, German infantrymen pass by burning captured American vehicles during the drive into Allied lines on the Western Front during the Battle of the Bulge.
In this Jan. 6, 1945 file photo, American tanks wait on the snowy slopes in Bastogne,Belgium.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1945 file photo, U.S. troops of the 82nd Airborne division travel on a snow-covered fire track in the woods as they move forward in the Ardennes region in Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge.
FILE - In this Jan. 1945 file photo, American soldiers check for identification on the bodies of dead U.S. troops shot by German troops near Malmedy, Belgium during World War II's Battle of the Bulge.