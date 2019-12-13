It was 75 years ago that Hitler launched his last desperate attack to turn the tide for Germany in World War II.

At first, German forces drove so deep through the front line in Belgium and Luxembourg that the month-long fighting came to be known as The Battle of the Bulge.

When the Germans asked one American commander to surrender, the famous reply came: “Nuts!" By Christmas, American troops had turned the tables on the Germans.

Veterans are heading back this weekend and on Monday when they will mix with royalty and dignitaries to mark perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history.