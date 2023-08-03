New art collection 'Museum of Bead Work' to open its doors in Portland

The Museum of Beadwork is the only bead museum in the world, opening its doors in Portland for the first time on Friday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Exciting news for art enthusiasts in Portland, as the eagerly awaited Museum of Beadwork is set to open its doors for the first time on Friday.

This one-of-a-kind museum promises to showcase an extensive collection of art pieces entirely made out of beads, sourced from various corners of the world.

The Museum of Bead Work has been a dream turned into reality after four years of meticulous preparations.

Kristine Skillin, the museum's director, shared her journey, saying, "The idea of starting a museum from scratch was huge and intangible in a way."

The concept took shape when Heather Kahn and her family, the proud owners of Caravan Beads, a renowned bead store in Portland, realized the lack of recognition that beadwork received in traditional art museums.

Heather expressed her motivation behind the museum, stating, "Beadwork is often considered kind of a craft and doesn't get the recognition it deserves in museums where they showcase paintings and photography and stuff like that."

Determined to change the perception of beadwork as mere crafting, they embarked on this ambitious project long before the pandemic struck.

"It's been a lot of work, a project of love where, if you knew what it would take going into it, you wouldn't start. But it's so worth it in the end," Heather said, reflecting on the challenges they faced during the journey.

The museum aims to encourage visitors to appreciate beadwork as a genuine art form, challenging preconceived notions about the craft.

Kristine elaborated, "The perception we get from a lot of people is that it's just a bunch of earrings or weird tacky bags from the 1920s."

However, the museum showcases not only intricate beadwork in the form of earrings and bags but also awe-inspiring artwork, sculptures, tapestries, and larger pieces, leaving visitors in awe of the true artistry displayed.

All the captivating art pieces on display have been generously donated or lent by talented artists, creating an eclectic collection that celebrates the beauty and diversity of beadwork.

The Museum of Bead Work will welcome visitors on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM.