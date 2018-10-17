PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The story of a Maine soldier who died on the battlefields of World War I is best heard sitting down.

On Tuesday morning, October 16, the finishing touches were put on a memorial in Portland's Eastern Promenade to honor Jacob Cousins. Crews installed seven benches at the site overlooking Casco Bay.

The memorial to honor Cousins was first erected in 1935. According to historical information on display surrounding the benches, he was among more than 250,000 Jewish soldiers killed in the war.

A plaque recounts Jacob Cousins' distinction as the first soldier of Jewish faith from Portland to die in World War I

NEWS CENTER Maine

Volunteers and donors dedicated time and money to restore the monument in the hopes of preserving history for years to come.

"It's an important part of history in Portland, and we're happy that it's now open for everyone to sit and enjoy," said Patsy Wiggins from Friends of the Eastern Promenade.

Organizers said they hope to hold a formal dedication ceremony in the next few weeks.

© NEWS CENTER Maine