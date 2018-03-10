LINCOLN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Maine man who was killed in the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993 was remembered Wednesday in Lincoln.

Master Sgt. Gary Gordon was one of 18 soldiers who died in the battle that was the subject of the film "Black Hawk Down."

Gordon’s mother and sister, along with other veterans, gatherered at the Master Sergeant Gary Gordon Veteran Center to honor his life and his love for his county. The center helps vets get benefits they didn't realize were available to them. Gordon’s younger sister said Gary would be happy knowing that the center named in his honor is helping so many veterans.

"It’s hard. It’s been 25 years and never gets easier," Robin Gordon said. "You just learn to go on without your loved ones. But he still here with us in memory."

Master Sgt. Gordon was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions during the siege in Mogadishu. Gordon enlisted in US Army at the age of 18.

"Black Hawk Down," released in 2001, was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Ewan McGregor and Josh Hartnett. Gordon was played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, better known now as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones.

© NEWS CENTER Maine