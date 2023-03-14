Maine Irish Heritage Center receives a $3 million grant for renovation

On Tuesday, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, presented the Maine Irish Heritage Center with a $3 million grant to help renovate the 130-year-old building.

PORTLAND, Maine — A historic building in Portland's West End will soon be receiving necessary upgrades. The Maine Irish Heritage Center, located inside the former St. Dominic's Church, is the recipient of a $3 million federal grant to support the restoration of the historic building.

"It's incumbent upon me and others who have been given the ability to be able to be here and enjoy this fabulous building to try and preserve it," Vinny O'Malley said.

St. Dominic's, located on the corner of Gray and State Streets in Portland, was first built in the 1820s and then rebuilt in 1893, which is the building we see there today. Now 130 years old, the building is showing its age. Officials with the MIHC said cracks in the roof and exterior of the building are causing water damage inside.

Leaders at MIHC hope that the $3 million federal grant they received can help restore the building and keep it thriving for another 130 years.

"We're already very proud of it. It's a wonderful place where the community can come together. But to make it bigger and better, and be able to have more entertainment programs and continue to host weddings, it will just be an amazing way to move the building forward," Ann O'Hagan, a volunteer with MIHC, said.

On Tuesday, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, toured the facility and was welcomed with performances by the Stillson School of Irish Dance, and a song by musician Joe Markley, who performed a song in ode to St. Dominic's.

"This was such an important center for the Irish community. The Irish community have been so significant in building the state of Maine and have been such a vital part of our community," Pingree said Tuesday. "I think this is a really important structure to preserve, and I think it'll just go on to continue being a great source of community functions and a gathering place."