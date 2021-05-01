Maine home of literary giant Nathaniel Hawthorne receives $5K donation amid fundraising effort for urgent repairs

An urgent “Save the Hawthorne House” fundraising drive seeks to raise $75,000 to make critical repairs to the house.

RAYMOND, Maine — The boyhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne, legendary author of "The Scarlet Letter," has received a $5,000 individual donation toward urgently-needed repairs from David Flanagan, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Central Maine Power, from his stipend as a member of the Harold Alfond Foundation Board.

Located in Raymond, and affectionately dubbed “The Hawthorne House” by locals, Hawthorne’s boyhood home is at risk of serious structural damage if major repairs are not made soon. This has spurred an urgent “Save the Hawthorne House” fundraising drive, which seeks to raise $75,000 to make critical repairs to the house’s foundation, structural support, roof, and siding, as identified by a professional structural engineer hired by The Hawthorne Community Association.

"Flanagan’s $5,000 donation is a deeply-appreciated contribution to that collective effort," the Hawthorne Community Association said in a news release Tuesday.

The house has been owned and cared for by The Hawthorne Community Association since 1921, and is still used by its members for social and cultural events. It has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1969. It was occupied by Hawthorne from 1812 through around 1825. This is what the Hawthorne Community Association says on its website about Hawthorne's time at the home:

Some accounts attribute as little as one year of residence at this house, while others ascribe several years. The years 1821-1825 were Hawthorne’s years at Bowdoin college, and the Association assumes he remained connected to the house in Raymond during this time. The span of 1812-1825 describes the total period of Hawthorne’s association with this house, though not necessarily continuous residence in Raymond.

The Hawthorne Community Association is actively seeking donations of any size from individuals, businesses, and other organizations. Those who wish to help save the home can make a payment online or send a check to:

Hawthorne Community Association

PO Box 185

South Casco, ME