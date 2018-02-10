PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine will celebrate 200 years of statehood in 2020, and the group leading that effort on Tuesday officially announced the start of “Maine 200.”

The Maine Bicentennial Commission introduced the website, logo and slogan “Leading The Way” which will be used for the next two years of planning and celebration.

The commission is made up of 20 people, representing various organizations, and is chaired by Democratic state Sen. William Diamond.

The event is being held at the Maine Historical Society.

Maine gained statehood in 1820 following the Missouri compromise that allowed Missouri to enter as a slave state and Maine as a free state

Before then, it was part of Massachusetts.

