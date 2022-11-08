Jurassic Quest dinosaur show stomps into Bangor

North America's largest dinosaur show will be at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center from Friday through Sunday.

BANGOR, Maine — Have you ever wanted to walk among dinosaurs?

You now have a chance as dozens of interactive, animatronic, pre-historic creatures stomped and clawed their way to the Bangor Cross Insurence Center.

It’s all part of Jurassic Quest, North America's largest dinosaur show.

"We have over 165 million years of prehistoric dinosaurs for families to check out," dinosaur trainer Brainy Beth said. "We worked closely with paleontologists to create our exhibit. As you walk through, you can see the different time periods, get an up close and personal educational experience with one of our fossil experts here."

The Jurassic Quest herd of dinosaurs will be in Bangor for three days, from Aug. 12-14.

Dinosaur fans of all ages will have the chance to experience lifelike moving dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, and even interactive science and art activities, including a giant fossil dig, according to the show's website.

"If up upgrade your ticket to the unlimited rides ticket, you are welcome to potentially ride a dinosaur if you're between the ages of 2 and 12," Brainy Beth explained. "We ask that you get tickets in advance because they do fly off the shelves like pterosaurs."

Jurassic Quest days and hours:

Friday, Aug. 12: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets:

Kids and adults: $22

Seniors: $19

Kids unlimited rides (includes entry): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, and fossil dig.