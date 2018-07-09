SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? The weather will be great, with a hint of fall in the air. Why not visit a lighthouse, or two, or three?

Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday, September 8th. According to the American Lighthouse Foundation, all participating lighthouses will be open from 9 AM - 3 PM, unless otherwise noted.

The unique view of Mount Desert Island from the top of Bass Harbor Head Light had visitors lining up for their annual opportunity to steal a peek from inside its sheer walls on Maine Open Lighthouse Day 2017

For a full list of participating lighthouses and more information, you can check out the American Lighthouse Foundation's website: American Lighthouse Foundation: Maine Open Lighthouse Day

