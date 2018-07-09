SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? The weather will be great, with a hint of fall in the air. Why not visit a lighthouse, or two, or three?

Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday, September 8th. According to the American Lighthouse Foundation, all participating lighthouses will be open from 9 AM - 3 PM, unless otherwise noted.

Bass Harbor Head Light
The unique view of Mount Desert Island from the top of Bass Harbor Head Light had visitors lining up for their annual opportunity to steal a peek from inside its sheer walls on Maine Open Lighthouse Day 2017
NEWS CENTER Maine

For a full list of participating lighthouses and more information, you can check out the American Lighthouse Foundation's website: American Lighthouse Foundation: Maine Open Lighthouse Day

