SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? The weather will be great, with a hint of fall in the air. Why not visit a lighthouse, or two, or three?
Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday, September 8th. According to the American Lighthouse Foundation, all participating lighthouses will be open from 9 AM - 3 PM, unless otherwise noted.
For a full list of participating lighthouses and more information, you can check out the American Lighthouse Foundation's website: American Lighthouse Foundation: Maine Open Lighthouse Day
