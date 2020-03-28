PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

History is taking the place of hoops in our celebration of March Madness.

This entire month is usually filled with college basketball games to decide national champions across all levels of competition. But this year, the NCAA was forced to cancel its full 2020 playoff schedule as a public safety measure in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation was especially disappointing for a couple of teams in Maine. The Bowdoin College women's team ended the regular season ranked fifth nationally in Division III. They advanced through the first two rounds of the championship tournament, only to have their run cut short before they could play in the Sweet 16 round against Trine University.

The University of Maine women were also hoping to make post-season waves in Division I. They were set to play Stony Brook for the America East title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. But that game was another casualty of the coronavirus cancellations.

Before the coronavirus, many basketball fans willingly confined themselves to their homes for long stretches to watch the constant stream of games on television. But now that we're all stuck at home, there are no games to watch.

The tournament is also famous for bringing co-workers together as they compete to prove their basketball IQ. Every office seems to have one person who takes it upon themselves to head up a betting pool (purely for bragging rights, of course).

The bets are placed using a spidery bracket of teams that winnows the field of 64 teams down, game by game, to a single winner. The NCAA calculates the chances of correctly predicting every winner at 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. And yet those long odds don't dissuade millions of fans from trying their luck every year.

When the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 March Madness basketball tournament, NEWS CENTER Maine assembled a bracket of historical heavyweights for a tournament we called Maine Madness.

The coronavirus has put a stop to the tournament, but we refuse to let it stop our fun. We've created our own bracket. Instead of basketball teams, we've filled each slot with a famous name from Maine history. In that way, it celebrates not only the basketball tournament but also Maine's bicentennial, the observance of which has also largely been sidelined by the pandemic.

Every tournament has a limited number of slots, so not everyone made the cut. Being left out does not diminish anyone's place in history and it should not be construed as a judgment of their accomplishments. Current political office holders were excluded from consideration to try to avoid partisan bickering. Let's keep this fun.

We invite you to fill out our bracket and debate your picks with your friends just as you would for the regular tournament. We hope it might be a way to stay connected while practicing social distancing.

Here is the full list of our 64 competitors:

Harold Alfond: reinvested the money he made selling shoes into communities across Maine

Percival Baxter: governor and conservationist who gave Maine Baxter State Park

L.L. Bean: designed the rubber-soled boot that launched an empire of outdoor gear

James Blaine: Secretary of State under three presidents

Cindy Blodgett: UMaine basketball heroics led to WNBA career

Mike Bordick: error-averse MLB shortstop

George and Barbara Bush: 41st U.S. President and First Lady

Rough Carrigan: winner of back-to-back World Series as Red Sox player-manager

Chris Cassidy: astronaut who is always game for another trip to space

Joshua Chamberlain: Civil War hero of the Battle of Gettysburg

Tom and Kate Chappell: the personal care products sold under their Tom's of Maine label are made from only natural ingredients

Bill Cohen: senator and Secretary of Defense

Ricky Craven: NASCAR driver, winner of epic finish by .002 second

Bob Crewe: songwriter who put the words in Frankie Valli's mouth

Patrick Dempsey: leading man of big and small screens

Dorothea Dix: advocate for the mentally ill

Brian Dumoulin: NHL defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup winner

Don Fendler: lived to tell the story "Lost on a Mountain in Maine"

Ryan Flaherty: Major League utility specialist

John Ford: four-time Oscar winning director who made John Wayne a Western star

Melville Fuller: U.S. Chief Justice

Chester Greenwood: earmuff inventor

Hannibal Hamlin: Vice President under Abraham Lincoln

Winslow Homer: turned Maine landscapes into high art

Robert Indiana: spread LOVE with his works of art

Anna Kendrick: channeled a capella talent into movie stardom

Stephen King: bestselling novelist with a talent for terror

William King: father of Maine statehood and first governor

Henry Knox: Revolutionary War hero and first Secretary of War

Elle Logan: gold medal winner for rowing in three consecutive Olympics

Alvin Lombard: his invention of track-wheeled vehicles gave rise to snowmobiles, bulldozers and tanks

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow: spun poetry from the American spirit

Bernard Lown: defibrillator inventor keeps hearts ticking

Lois Lowry: winner of two Newbery Medals for stories that introduce young readers to serious subjects

Bob Ludwig: trusted by musicians from Led Zeppelin to Daft Punk to master their recordings

Hiram Stevens Maxim: invented the first portable, fully automatic machine gun

Jessica Meir: participated in first all-female spacewalk in her stay on the International Space Station

Stump Merrill: New York Yankees manager and front office adviser

Edna St. Vincent Millay: Pulitzer Prize winner for poetry of lyrical beauty

George Mitchell: senator and negotiator of peace deal in Ireland

Ed Muskie: Senator and Secretary of State

Leonard Norcross: inventor of the first deep-water diving suit

Frances Perkins: as Secretary of Labor, first woman to hold a Cabinet post

Joanne Palombo-McCallie: from star basketball player to coaching giant

Julie Parisien: fearless Olympic slalom skier

Robert Peary: Arctic explorer who set out to reach the North Pole

Chuck Peddle: pioneered advances in technology that paved the way for the personal computer

Mark Plummer: winner of 13 Maine State Amateur golf titles

Edwin Arlington Robinson: four Pulitzer Prize nominations for literature were exceed by three wins for poetry

Richard Russo: set in Maine, "Empire Falls" won him Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

Joan Benoit Samuelson: winner of the first Olympic women's marathon

Burt Shavitz and Roxanne Quimby: founders of Burt's Bees line of personal care products

Margaret Chase Smith: first woman to serve in both the U.S. House and Senate

Samantha Smith: anti-nuclear weapon peace activist

Olympia Snowe: senator skilled at working across party lines

Louis Sockalexis: broke barriers as one of the MLB's first Native American players

Percy Spencer: inventor of the microwave oven

Bob Stanley: decade-long mainstay of Red Sox pitching staff

Bill Swift: standout Major League pitcher

Augustin Thompson: whetted America's thirst for soft drinks with his recipe for Moxie

Rudy Vallee: a golden voice of radio's golden age

Seth Wescott: two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboard cross

E.B. White: author of bedtime classics "Charlotte's Web" and "Stuart Little"

Wyeth family: legacy of art across three generations from N.C. to Andrew to Jamie

