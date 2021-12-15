Exhibit details Maine's role in slavery

Mainers built and captained ships that carried cotton and enslaved people.

BATH, Maine — Maine has a rich history associated with the underground railroad and the Union’s effort in the Civil War.

But a new history exhibit details how Maine was far from a strict abolitionist state before and after it was admitted to the union in 1820.

The exhibit at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, titled "Cotton Town," is now open. It explains Maine’s involvement in America's stained industries. Ships built in Bath and captained by Mainers made frequent trips transporting cotton harvested in southern states by enslaved people. Framed cargo manifests explain how many of those same ships carried enslaved humans as well.

Bowdoin College students enrolled in Africana Studies courses selected which pieces were put on display.

Their professor, Tess Chakkalaka hopes it will spark a nuanced conversation about Maine's history.

"It was as much, kind of, reaping the rewards of slave labor—both in terms of the transportation of slaves—and the free slave labor that was being used for the production of cotton," she explained.

She felt it was invaluable for her students to not only learn history lessons from her lectures but also touch artifacts and choose pieces they felt were important to share with others who visit the museum.

Museum educator Luke Gates-Milardo said he enjoys shaking up perceived notions of history.

"It’s tough because a lot of people just like to latch onto this easy narrative of the free north," he said.

The exhibit is part of a rotating series at the museum and will remain open until May 8.