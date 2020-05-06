MAINE, USA — It may be surprising that as small as we are, Maine has actually been visited by many U.S. Presidents over the past century or more.

Of course, it's well-known that the Bush's have a long history of spending their summers in Kennybunkport, but presidents dating back to the turn of the century and earlier have visited too.

James K. Polk

The first president to visit Maine was James Polk in 1847. Polk traveled by train from Boston to Portland and later to Augusta.

William Henry Harrison

In 1889, President William Henry Harrison visited Bath to inspect the conditions of the city's harbor and shipyards. According to the Maine Maritime Museum, this led to Bath Iron Works pursuing a contract for two steel gunboats, which was awarded and led to the first Maine-built steel vessels.

Ulysses S. Grant

In August of 1873, President Ulysses S. Grant came to Augusta by train for a 3-day visit with U.S. Speaker of the House James G. Blaine.

Theodore Roosevelt

President Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt made multiple trips to Maine. He first came to Maine as a college student to hunt bear, meeting two guides who went onto become longtime friends, even working with Teddy for more than a year on his North Dakota ranch. Roosevelt climbed Katahdin and hunted the woods several times.

He later came back as President to Portland in 1902 and also to Bangor where he spoke from the Bangor House. Roosevelt also visited former Secretary of State Blaine on his trip to Augusta. He later stopped in Waterville on his tour of Maine.

President Roosevelt coming out of the home of former Secretary of State Blaine, Augusta (1902)

Underwood & Underwood

William Howard Taft

Roosevelt's successor William Howard Taft came to Bar Harbor, playing golf at Kebo Valley where he was said to have taken more than a dozen shots from one sandtrap.

President William Howard Taft playing golf at Kebo Valley in Bar Harbor.

Courtesy The Carriage House Cottage

Taft made an extended trip to Maine in July of 1910, making stops in Eastport, Bangor, Ellsworth, Rockland, and Islesboro. He based his operations in Bar Harbor, where he stayed on a 273-foot presidential yacht named Mayflower, which had a crew of 200, according to the New England Historical Society.

“The three days that have passed in Bar Harbor will be red letter days in my life,” Taft told a crowd in Bar Harbor. “The air is like champagne in a Prohibition state, and without the uncomfortable consequences that follow imbibing that liquor.”

Warren G. Harding

President Warren Harding visited Poland Spring in 1921 for vacation.

Calvin Coolidge

President Calvin Coolidge came to Portland in 1922. He was Vice President at the time. According to the Portland Press Herald, Passamaquoddy historian Donald Soctomah says Coolidge also fished at Sysladobsis Lake in Washington County.

Herbert Hoover

Herbert Hoover fished on Kennebago Lake in 1939.

Franklin D. Roosevelt

President Roosevelt arriving at Tillson’s Wharf, Rockland, Maine in 1941.

Harry Hopkins

FDR had his famous summer “cottage” on Campobello Island in New Brunswick, just a mile or so across the water from Lubec. He sailed Passamaquoddy Bay and nearby waters for years.

In 1941, FDR made a surprise visit to Rockland, following a top-secret meeting with Winston Churchill in Newfoundland. Roosevelt sailed into Rockland ion the Presidential yacht, virtually unannounced. A crowd soon formed and followed the president in a convertible to the Rockland train station, where he boarded the train back to Washington.

His wife Eleanor was in Lewiston in the 1930s to visit the home of John Clifford, who was the U.S. Attorney for Maine and an active organizer for the Maine Democratic Party.

Harry S. Truman

Harry Truman visited South Portland in 1942 when he a Senator and gave a speech about shipbuilding efforts during the war.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

President Dwight D. Eisenhower spent time vacationing in the Rangley lakes in 1955 and drew huge crowds in Pittsfield, Farmington, and in Skowhegan. He appeared with Senator Margaret Chase Smith and then-Governor Ed Muskie, who would later run for President himself, 17 years later.

John F. Kennedy

President John F. Kennedy at the helm of Manitou, sailing off the coast of Maine, on August 12, 1962.

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

JFK made multiple trips to Maine. He visited Bristol and Boothbay Harbor, staying with Senator John Tunney at his island cottage near Pemaquid Beach, and going to mass at the Catholic church.

"He was never happier than when at the tiller of a sailboat, steering the course, chomping on a small cigar, lunching on fish chowder, and bantering with family and friends," the book Away from the White House says.

His last visit in October of 1963, he spoke to a large crowd at the University of Maine in Orono just a month before he was assassinated.

Lyndon B. Johnson

Lyndon B. Johnson came at least twice: a campaign stop in Portland, and later a visit to Lewiston, where he spoke at Kennedy Park. Along the way he made local history in Topsham, stopping for ice cream at the Dairy Queen, which is still in business. For more than 50 years the DQ location a sign reading “LBJ Ate Here” has hung.

Richard Nixon

President Nixon was at Loring Air Force Base on his way back from the Soviet Union on July 4 ,1974, about a month before he was forced to resign.

Jimmy Carter Was in Bangor multiple times. He visited the city before launching his campaign for the White House. Most famously Carter came to the Queen City in 1978..when he spoke at the Bangor Auditorium ..then stayed the night in the home of the Murray family. After leaving office, Carter stopped in bangor several times on flights back from overseas.

George H. W. Bush

Ronald Reagan never came, but President George H. W. Bush made up for it, reveling in visits to Walker’s Point. He said he spent part of every summer of his life there except when he went to war. And Maine loved him for it.

U.S. President Bush, left, waves to well wishers while aboard his boat, Fidelity, in Kennebunkport, Maine, Saturday, May 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Herb Swanson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton was here several times including an early-morning campaign visit on election day 1996 in Bangor. A jet-age version of a whistle-stop, he landed, talked to a large and cheering crowd inside an airplane hangar, then headed off to his next airport. Clinton He has been back several times since, most recently last fall, at the University of New England in Biddeford.

Bath Iron Works President and CEO Duane "Buzz" Fitzgerald, left, is joined by President Clinton after the president's Labor Day Address at the Maine Shipyard Monday, September 5, 1994 in Bath, Maine. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

George W. Bush

Like his father, George W. Bush knows Maine well, having spent part of his growing up years at Walker’s Point. He now owns the main house, which used to belong to his parents.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama has been to Maine a few times. The most memorable was when he brought his family to Acadia National Park to vacation for a few days in July 2010. Obama has also visited Portland and South Portland for campaign rallies.

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha and dog Bo visit Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse in Bar Harbor, Maine, Saturday, July 17, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

And now President Trump, who campaigned in Maine multiple times in 2016, winning one electoral vote, and now hoping to do it again. He will be in Guilford on Friday.

