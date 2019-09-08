Thursday through Saturday mark the 50th anniversary of the brutal, two-night slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others, later found to have been led by Charles Manson, terrorizing Los Angeles in August 1969.

Linda Kasabian was 20 years old when she was arrested on Dec. 2, 1969, in Concord, New Hampshire, on a fugitive warrant from Los Angeles authorities, wanted for questioning in connection to the Tate-LaBianca murders.

At the time, she was five-months pregnant and mother to an 18-month-old.

She and four others – Manson, Charles "Tex" Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten – were indicted on seven counts of murder and one of conspiracy. But Kasabian would become the state's key witness.

After moving in with the Manson "family" a few weeks prior, Kasabian accompanied the killers to the Tate house and posted outside as a lookout, then remained in the car the next night outside the LaBianca house. She was the driver in both instances – the only one with a valid driver's license – and personally witnessed at least two of the first-night killings on Cielo Drive.

When asked during an interview with Larry King in 2009 why she didn't take her daughter and run away from the cult, Kasabian said she was afraid, and that, "it wasn't something that I could just turn around and walk out of there."

Three days after the murders, she would flee Spahn Ranch, leaving behind her daughter, who was put into foster care when arrests were made at the commune.

Born in Biddeford as Linda Darleen Drouin, Kasabian grew up in her divorced mother's home in Milford, New Hampshire. She dropped out of high school as a sophomore, got married, divorced, married again, and had her first child in 1968. She moved with her husband Bob Kasabian to the Los Angeles area, where she reportedly met a Manson "family" cultist at a Topanga Canyon restaurant.

PHOTOS: Linda Kasabian Dec. 3, 1969, Concord, N.H. - Linda Kasabian, right, covers her face as Los Angeles Police woman Joan Simpson escorts her from Court House to start the trip back to California. The twenty-year-old girl was arrested in New Hampshire yesterday on a fugitive warrant for Los Angeles police who want to question her in connection with the murder of Sharon Tate and others. (AP Photo) Dec. 3, 1969, Boston, Mass. - Linda Kasabian, 20, center, accompanied by Massachusetts State Troopers, looks around her coat collar as she walks to airliner at Logan International Airport. Miss Kasabian is being returned to California in connection with the slaying of actress Sharon Tate and six others. (AP Photo) Dec. 3, 1969, Los Angeles, Calif. - Linda Kasabian, 20, second from back, is escorted by a Los Angeles policeman as she arrived at the Los Angeles Airport after a trip from Boston. Miss Kasabian was arrested in New Hampshire in connection with the slaying of actress Sharon Tate and four others. (AP Photo) Dec. 4, 1969, Los Angeles, Calif. - Linda Louise Kasabian, left, brought to Los Angeles from Concord, New Hampshire, where she surrendered on a murder warrant, is led down a corridor of the Los Angeles Hall of Justice after her arraignment in Los Angeles. The girl, mother of an 18-month-old baby and five months pregnant, is one of three persons arrested in the slayings of Sharon Tate and others. (AP Photo/Wally Fong) Dec. 22, 1969, Los Angeles, Calif. - Linda Kasabian, foreground, 20, and Leslie Van Houten, 19, leave a Los Angeles courtroom after hearings. The two women, who have multiple murder charges against them, are followers of Charles Manson. (AP Photo) Jan. 6, 1970, Los Angeles, Calif. - Sheriffs deputies escort Leslie Van Houten, left, and Linda Louise Kasabian, center, back to jail after another court appearance for the two defendants in the Sharon Tate murder case. The trial of Miss Van Houten, originally set for February 9, was delayed with no new date set. Miss Kasabian entered a plea of innocent to murder charges. (AP Photo/George Brich) Feb. 9, 1970, Los Angeles, Calif. - Mrs. Linda Kasabian, front center, accused along with Charles Manson and others with the murder of actress Sharon Tate and others, arrives in court. Her attorney pointed out she is expecting a child about April 1, but the judge said he would put off consideration of a trial date change until later. At right is another defendant, Leslie Van Houten. (AP Photo/Wally Fong) July 28, 1970, Los Angeles, Calif. - Linda Kasabian, left, the states principal witness in the murder trial of Charles Manson and three girl companions, is driven from the Los Angeles Hall of Justice in custody of the sheriffs matron after beginning her story of how actress Sharon Tate and six others were slain. She resumes her testimony. (AP Photo) Aug. 19, 1970, Los Angeles, Calif. - Linda Kasabian, center, is shown at press conference she held at end of her 18 days on stand as a prosecution witness in Sharon Tate Murder trial. Attorneys are Roland Goldman at her left, and Gary Fleischman at her right. (AP Photo/David F. Smith) Aug. 20, 1970, Los Angeles, Calif. - Alternatively relaxed and serious, Linda Kasabian answers questions during a press conference at the end of 18 days of testimony as the state's star witness in the Sharon Tate murder case. She said she would like to see Charles Manson and three girl defendants "fall down on their knees and seek forgiveness." (AP Photo/David F. Smith) Feb. 24, 1971, Los Angeles, Calif. - Linda Kasabian, the state's principal witness against Charles Manson and three women followers in the Tate-LaBiance murder case, walks to court with chief prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi in Los Angeles. She was recalled to the stand in the penalty phase of the trial at the request of Manson's attorney, Irving Kanarek. (AP Photo/Wally Fong) Jan. 5, 1977, Miami, Fla. - Linda Kasabian, center, leaves jail in the custody of authorities after being extradited to California as a material witness in the retrial of another former Charles Manson cultist. Kasabian provided 18 straight days of testimony in the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murder trial. (AP Photo/Bill Hudson)

A timeline of her testimony was detailed in "Helter Skelter," co-authored in 1974 by Vincent Bugliosi, who prosecuted the Manson "family" for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. It's the best-selling true crime book of all-time.

Bugliosi says an agreement was made for his office to petition the Superior Court for Kasabian's immunity after she had testified. In exchange, she would give a full and complete statement of her involvement, and lying or refusing to testify would result in prosecution, with no statements used against her.

The agreement was signed on Feb. 26, 1970. Two days later, on Feb. 28, 1970, Bugliosi writes that he interviewed Kasabian — the first time Kasabian had apparently discussed the murders with anyone connected to law enforcement.

During part of her marathon testimony, Bugliosi writes, Kasabian was shown photos of the Tate murder victims, and for one in particular asked by criminal defense attorney Irving Kanarek how she knew she could not have committed the violent act. She responded: "Because I know. I do not have that kind of thing in me, to do such an animalistic thing." Bugliosi believes Kanarek may have wanted to "unnerve" Kasabian into making a damaging admission, but instead only "succeeded in emphasizing" that she was "a sensitive human being capable of being deeply disturbed buy the hideousness of [the] acts."

Kasabian's testimony lasted 18 days, ending Aug. 19, 1970.

Bugliosi writes that after testifying, Kasabian flew back to New Hampshire for a reunion with her two children. She'd later testify again.

Manson died behind bars in November 2017 at age 83.

In 2017, an exclusive Daily Mail report found that Kasabian at age 68 was living in Tacoma, Washington, using the last name Chiochios.

She's portrayed by actress Maya Hawke in the 2019 film "Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood," in which she's referred to as "Flower Child."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.