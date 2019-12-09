MAINE, USA — Millions went to bed on Sept. 10, 2001, not knowing how drastically their lives would be changed the next day. It has become a forgotten day in United States history. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, rocked the nation, and the world, and changed many aspects of our lives forever. Some local issues here in Maine however are similar topics to what we see today.

NEWS CENTER Maine's evening newscasts the day before 9/11 featured stories including a look into the state's nursing staff shortage, cruise ship tourists coming to Portland, and even a discussion on a possible power line from Orrington to Canada.

These topics seem all too familiar to the news we see today, but since those stories were first being discussed, the United States, and it's security, has changed drastically.

There are new security measures for public spaces, new government agencies affecting policy and ongoing wars all happening to prevent acts of terror like 9/11 from happening again.

Some of those increased security measures are recent acts like requiring REAL ID for American's to board all planes and enter federal buildings. All in an effort to strengthen minimum security standards.

Even more changes have come on the way that we fly. Toiletries and other liquids packed in a carry on are restricted. Laptops and other electronics have to be removed from luggage, and shoes and jackets have to come off. All of this means people have to get to the airport earlier than ever before.

Following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, many American's opted to serve our nation overseas in the War on Terror. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have since become the longest wars in United States history.

All of these changes show how much has changed in our country since that tragic day 18 years ago. In Maine however, much of what we see here has remained the same. It can serve as a reminder of how we move forward as a nation, and at the same time, keep concerns at home still close to our hearts.