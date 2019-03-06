ATLANTA — We hear about people going through extreme measures to be in the film and television industry, and one New Jersey woman is trying to land herself in front of Tyler Perry in a big way.

Racquel Bailey, 32, tells The A-Scene that she spent her rent money on two billboards in Atlanta. Her goal – getting the attention of Perry for an acting role.

The Edison, NJ native says she spent a little over $2,000 on the large signs that reads, “Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady.”

Racquel Bailey

Bailey shared that this isn’t the first time she’s tried to get to the man behind the famous Madea franchise.

“Seven years ago, I put a billboard up in Atlanta,” Bailey said. “I never heard back from Mr. Perry, but I went back to the drawing board and continued to work on my craft, auditioned more and worked more," Bailey said.

And that determination is what landed Bailey on HBO’s “The Night Of,” which is currently available On Demand.

The wife and mother of two children, an 11-month old and a teen, says she’s trying her best to make the move to Atlanta for more acting gigs.

“I think any leap of faith is worth it. You never know how things are going to go until you do it,” Bailey said.

Perry said his dream didn't come overnight. He worked hard and prayed even harder before he began seeing the fruits of his labor.

Tyler Perry Studios is located between downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Perry purchased 330 acres of historic land on the decommissioned, Fort McPherson Army Base, and is already poised to become one of the largest motion picture studios in the U.S.

Bailey’s billboards are located between both areas of the city, with one on Ponders Way and the second on Campbellton Road.

“I love the diverse projects that are coming out. He (Perry) has this project called “Sisters” that I would love to be a part of,” Bailey tells The A-Scene.

Despite breaking the bank, Bailey says her billboards are worth the investment.

“I believe I’m part of an industry that’s extremely talented, but you have to set yourself apart. This is not for publicity, I just want Tyler Perry to see me. If this gets his attention, then every bit of it is worth it,” Bailey said.

