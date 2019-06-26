AUGUSTA, Maine — Injured and stranded hikers kept the Maine Forest Service busy recently. Rangers used a helicopter in two separate rescues, prompting officials from Maine's Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry to remind the public to be careful, especially during the most crowded time on Maine's trails

"We want people to have fun, we want them to have adventures but really keeping their eyes on the idea of your destination is to really get back safely,” said Rex Turner, the outdoor recreation planner at the Bureau of Parks and Lands. “Nature is the boss. It’s okay to turn around. It’s okay to change your plans to not reach that peak or to turn around when the weather forces you to do so.”

If you are going on a hike, Bureau of Parks and Land suggests wearing good moisture wicking clothing, wind blocking layers, warm fleece, and dress for elevations Put on sturdy footwear, not flip-flops, and bing a paper map and compass, bug spray or head net, water or be able to treat water; and always communicate your plans.

“Not all areas in our state parks have great cell phone reception so you can’t always rely on that to get an emergency message out," said Ron Hunt, the director of operations of State Parks and Historic Sites. That’s why it’s so important to let somebody know where they are going and when they expect to return. This is not a place to be looking down at your cell phone because it is not a paved surface and you don’t want to walk off of the edge of the trail.”

Hunt advises hikers to check signage, to see how long a trail is before going down the wrong path. Signs will also tell you who or what has the right of way on Maine's multi-use trail system.

“If you’re there with an ATV, there may be someone there with a horse, bicycle, whatever, so people need to get familiar with the fact that they don’t just have the trail to themselves," said Brian Bronson the supervisor of the ATV program. “On a lot of our trails, you may very well have an encounter with a deer, a moose, a bear, so you need to drive appropriately. We are concerned that everyone is safe, we don’t want to see the animals killed or people killed.”

Bronson said we aren't the only ones being driven out by bugs. Deer and moose avoid deep woods during this unusually buggy season and often loiter near big trails or roads, in an area that may have a breeze. Another hazard to watch out for when driving an ATV, dirtbike or side-by-side.

Consider testing out new, unused camping gear at home before heading out to the campsite.

"It’s better to find out you can’t set up your tent in your backyard than 12 miles away from your vehicle," said Turner. “The stakes get a little bit higher the further you're are away from help.”

For maps, reports and other publications visit the Bureau of Parks and Land website.