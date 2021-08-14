Hiker airlifted from Mt. Katahdin

Rhode Island man seriously injured on Hunt Trail on Mt. Katahdin.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Park Director for Baxter State Park Eben Sypitkowski says a Rhode Island man was air-lifted from Mt. Katahdin after suffering a serious injury.

On Friday, August 13, Sypitkowski says a man in his 60s and his wife were descending the Hunt Trail on Mt. Katahdin when the man fell from about six feet. He suffered several injuries, including a lower leg injury that prevented him from walking.

Rangers were called around 3:30 p.m. and called for an airlift from the Maine Army National Guard. The helicopter left Bangor shortly thereafter and two Baxter State Park Rangers left on foot to meet the party.

Sypitkowski says at 7:40 p.m. a National Guard helicopter was able to lower a basket and lift the man from the mountain. He was flown to Millinocket Municipal Airport and then transported by a Millinocket Fire ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

Sypitkowski says, "Baxter Park Rangers welcome the opportunity to work with the consummate professionals at MEARNG, Millinocket Fire, and MRH."