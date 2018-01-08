When “People” magazine this year named the best hot dog joint in every state, its choice for Maine was Simones’ Hot Dog Stand in Lewiston.

Simones’ is not what you’d call undiscovered. It’s been in business on the same block since…1908. Three generations of the Simones family have run it, with a fourth in line to take over when the time comes. No restaurant achieves that kind of longevity without a first-rate staff and an extraordinarily devoted clientele. “We’ve got all different sorts of people, different professions,” says Shelly Williams, who’s worked as a waitress there for nineteen years. “And everybody tends to blend together. It’s almost like we could make a movie, a funny movie.”

Linda Simones entered the business when she married Jimmy Simones in 1977. His grandfather started the stand, then handed over it to his parents and uncle, who in turn passed it on to Jimmy. Linda was working behind the counter the day we visited. She knows it’s not just the food that has kept people coming back, in some cases for decades. “You can come in here and share with us a little bit of your day,” she says. “Hopefully you’ll leave with a smile, feeling like we’ve added to your day, not added stress to your day.”

© 2018 WCSH-TV