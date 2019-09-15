BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The Maine CDC has identified a case of acute hepatitis-A virus infection in Boothbay Harbor.

A food service worker is being treated for the virus infection.

A public health assessment determined that people who took Cap'n Fish's Boothbay Harbor Boat Trips may be at risk for the infection.

The individual with the virus worked preparing food there-- while they were infectious-- from August 18th through September 8th.

To reduce the likelihood of illness, the Maine CDC recommends the hepatitis-A vaccine to anyone who ate, drank, or worked at Cap'n Fish's Boothbay Harbor Boat Trips in Maine on September 2nd, 4th, and 5th.