HOUSTON — What better time for National Napping Day than the Monday after we all sprang forward! That’s right.

Today’s the day to celebrate some daytime zzzz’s, and soon there will be a place right here in Houston where you can nap during the day.

The owner of Houston’s ‘Nap Bar’ says he was inspired after going to a napping lounge in New York City.

“We need a place to come and nap and rejuvenate to be able to tackle the rest of the day,” says founder, Khaliah Guillory, a former Fortune 500 business executive and avid life-long napper.

The Houston business, which uses organic mattresses in dark, custom-made pods where sleepers can feel safe and get white-glove treatment.

The curtains on the pods are sound proof and help to make each one private.

To put you in a restful state, at Nap Bar, you get a pair of head-phones to listen to sound brain waves.

“Sound brain waves help improve your rest, relaxation, basically unplug,” Guillory told us.

Nap Bar will charge $25 for a 20-minute power nap, $32 for a 26-minute nap. The 26 minutes is based on a study that NASA did with pilots and astronauts.

“NASA conducted a study on military pilots and astronauts and they found that a 26-minute power nap, increased productivity by 34%. Alertness, by 54%,” says Guillory.

Nap Bar eventually hopes to create napping spaces in companies’ existing office spaces, and even create a mobile napping unit in downtown Houston.

The business is located on Kirby Street in the West University area of Houston and will officially open sometime in April.

