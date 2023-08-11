Outpatient lab services at York Hospital in Sanford closed temporarily due to staffing

PORTLAND, Maine — York Hospital has announced a temporary closure of its outpatient lab services in Sanford because of "staffing challenges," according to a release from the hospital.
The Sanford lab was expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 21.
According to the hospital, walk-in care and other services at the Sanford location would remain open.
The following locations are open and available to patients:
- York Hospital Outpatient Laboratory in York
- Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in Berwick
- Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in South Berwick
- Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in Kittery
- Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in Wells
Hours and addresses are available on the York Hospital website.
According to the hospital's website, the Outpatient Lab at York Walk-In Care is also temporarily closed, but a reason or return was not provided.
