Outpatient lab services at York Hospital in Sanford closed temporarily due to staffing

PORTLAND, Maine — York Hospital has announced a temporary closure of its outpatient lab services in Sanford because of "staffing challenges," according to a release from the hospital.

The Sanford lab was expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 21.

According to the hospital, walk-in care and other services at the Sanford location would remain open.

The following locations are open and available to patients:

York Hospital Outpatient Laboratory in York

Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in Berwick

Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in South Berwick

Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in Kittery

Outpatient Lab at York Hospital in Wells

Hours and addresses are available on the York Hospital website.

According to the hospital's website, the Outpatient Lab at York Walk-In Care is also temporarily closed, but a reason or return was not provided.

