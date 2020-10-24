York High School closed Monday due to COVID-19 case

According to the school, contact tracing indicates that 47 students and 9 staff members have been determined to be "close contacts" to the infected individual

YORK, Maine — Superintendent of York Schools Lou Goscinski says York High School will be closed to in-person learning on Monday, October 26 after an individual associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, contact tracing indicated that 47 students and 9 staff members were determined to be "close contacts" of the positive individual.

The school says it will contact all families of those close contact by this evening, Saturday, October 24.

The following letter was distributed to students, families, faculty, and staff on October 24, 2020:

Dear Students, Families, Faculty and Staff,

This letter is to inform you that an individual affiliated with Cohort A at York High School (YHS) has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The York School Department is working with the Maine CDC to identify those who have been in close contact with the individual that tested positive. Our contact tracing indicates that forty-seven (47) students and nine (9) staff members have been determined to be close contacts to the infected individual and must quarantine.

If you or your child are identified as a close contact, the Maine CDC or a school representative will contact you by this evening. All close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. Even with a negative test result, close contacts are required to quarantine for the full 14 days.

Monday, October 26, 2020 will be a Distance Learning Day for all YHS Cohort A students. There will be no in-person instruction on this day. Please be assured that YHS will be cleaned and disinfected according to federal CDC guidelines before the reopening of school for in-person learning.

Once again, the York School Department wishes the infected individual a quick return to health, and will maintain confidentiality in accordance with federal and state privacy laws. I will provide an update on Monday if the school department needs to take further action to address this situation.

There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus. Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start. It is important that you call a healthcare facility before you show up in person. Stay home if you are sick.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that ranges from mild to severe. It can be more severe in adults 60 years and older and in those with underlying health conditions. The virus mainly spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes and an uninfected person breathes in the virus. Signs and symptoms include:

• fever or chills

• cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• fatigue

• muscle or body aches

• headache

• new loss of taste or smell

• sore throat

• congestion or runny nose

• nausea or vomiting

• diarrhea

For general COVID-19 questions, visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. You may also visit the York School District’s COVID-19 page at www.yorkschools.org/covid-19.

I know that this additional positive case of COVID-19 in our school community continues to add stress to an already difficult situation. We remain vigilant and steadfast to take steps to protect the health of our students, school personnel, and the York community.

Sincerely,

Lou Goscinski