MAINE, USA — During Governor Mill's coronavirus "Stay At Home Order," many Mainers have been looking for ways to stay active. One Windham resident who started a "Women Run Windham" Facebook page, has seen a huge increase in participation over the last month.

Kristi Oemig started making group challenges on the Facebook page in March to run a collective 100 miles together. Then in April, a collective 1500 miles together.

The group went on to exceed those numbers during the month of April and has become a place of motivation. The group's support has helped members cope with adapting the sport, homeschooling children, working from home, and sadness over the cancellation of many road races.

“There’s been days where life is hard, homeschooling is hard, and being home and not being able to go anywhere is hard. And I just want to sit on the couch, but having this page and knowing all the other women in town are posting their runs, gets my butt up off the couch," Windham Resident Jen VanDerburgh told NEWS CENTER Maine.

“That’s what I wanted the most when I started this, was just to get people together and talk to each other, and just know that there’s other people out there doing and enjoying the same thing," Oemig said. "It really makes me sad why it’s happening, but it’s so nice to know that we’re doing this and enjoying us together.”

