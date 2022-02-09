Wiscasset EMS chief asks for donations to buy defibrillators

“They’re on the fritz,” Wiscasset EMS Chief Erin Bean said.

WISCASSET, Maine — Wiscasset has 10 automatic external defibrillators in schools, the community center, and other locations around town.

"They're on the fritz," Wiscasset EMS Chief Erin Bean said with a quick laugh.

But she said the town's current problem with AEDs is not something she laughs about.

It's also something Bean is now asking local people for donations to fix.

The devices, Bean said, have been in those spots for at least 10 years as part of an effort by the EMS department for Wiscasset to be a "heart safe" community.

But three of the AEDs aren't working because the batteries have gone bad. Three more are expected to have batteries expire by June, and they can no longer get replacements. Most of the other AEDs, she said, face the same problem, just not quite so quickly.

At the same time, the cardiac monitors in Wiscasset's two ambulances —which include built-in defibrillators — have also worn out. They're using borrowed monitors while waiting for replacements.

Bean said those devices cost $30,000 each, which has used up the town's budget for medical equipment.

What to do about the AED's?

"So I went to Facebook and let people know," Bean said.

She asked for donations to purchase new AEDs, saying she wanted to avoid putting it directly on the taxpayers.

"We've had a wonderful outpouring. Bruce from Atlantic Motorcar has offered to help us out. There have been several individuals [contacting] me privately and [asking] if they can help," Bean said.

The AEDs cost about $3,000 each, Bean said. So, she's hoping to collect $18,000 in donations.

The AEDs have been used over the years. Bean said the one at the community center has helped save at least one life.

That unit is one of the three that failed, so there is now a portable unit from the fire department hanging in a bag on the wall.

With its pool, gym, workout room, and meeting room, the community center is a popular spot for people of all ages. Therefore, the chief said, it's a prime spot to place an AED.

"We recognize it's super important to have the ability to save people's hearts. Time is muscle, so the sooner we get it back to beating, the sooner your brain is going to work," the chief said.

Bean is hoping townspeople answer the call. She said those wishing to donate could contact the EMS department or call the town office at 207-882-8200.