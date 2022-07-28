West Nile Virus detected in batch of New Hampshire mosquitoes, officials say

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced Thursday they have identified the first batch of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for West Nile Virus.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement in a news release. The release stated the batch of mosquitoes was collected by the City of Manchester Health Department on July 20 as part of the city's surveillance program.

"WNV is one of three arboviruses transmitted from the bite of infected mosquitoes in New Hampshire. The other viruses are Eastern equine encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus," the release stated.

West Nile Virus was first detected in New Hampshire in August 2020. Health officials said symptoms usually start a week after being bitten and can include flu-like illness.

For more information on the illness, including prevention tips, click here.