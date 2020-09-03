TOKYO, Japan — As of Monday, March 9, More than 1,100 people have contracted Coronavirus in Japan, according to NBC News.

While the number of cases in Japan is not as high as that of China, Iran or Italy, a Mainer who is living on the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan said the virus has changed day-to-day life in Japan.

"Everybody is pretty calm, but there are reactions... I ride the train to work, and when I ride in the morning and someone sneezes or coughs, everyone turns and looks, like 'is that person alright?' said Andy Bailes of Bowdoinham.

Bailes said he's seen fewer people on the trains."I believe more people are taking their cars to keep away from crowds and away from people," he says.

He said things weren't initially so calm. At first, people were running to stores and hoarding dry good items.

"There were times when some shelves were empty," said Bailes. He said there is now a policy of shoppers buying certain items, such as paper towels and toilet paper, one at a time at his local grocery store.

The biggest impact he has witnessed is that on the local economy.

"There's an annual sumo [wrestling] tournament that goes on every year that is going on right now, but has no spectators."

Cherry blossom events are also being impacted. "The cherry blossom viewing is a very big thing in Japan in the spring. When they're all about to bloom, people have big parties under the trees. Now, well, the government has said 'please don't do that this year,' all festivals are canceled, all those events are canceled."

There is concern the summer Olympics may be impacted by the spread of the virus in Japan.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, estimates there's a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, which is being threatened by the virus.

