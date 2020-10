The Wells Police Department says a person connected with the Town Hall tested positive for COVID-19. The Town Hall will be closed for cleaning.

WELLS, Maine — According to the Wells Police Department, on Saturday, October 24 a person connected with the Town Hall tested positive for COVID-19.

The Town Hall will be closed on Monday, October 26 for deep cleaning and will reopen at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 27.

Wells Police says the town's absentee ballot drop box is available on the backside of the building and absentee ballots can be requested online.