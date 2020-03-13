WELLS, Maine — James Day, Superintendent of the Wells Ogunquit Community School District (WOCSD) issued the department's action plan on the coronavirus pandemic.

WOCSD has been closely monitoring COVID-19, which has finally reached Maine. In response, the school district has decided to close its schools from March 13 through March 22.

Out of concern for their students, teachers, staff and community, all schools will be closed. The schools will be closed to all students, teachers, staff and personnel. All school activities will be canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

Due to the uncertain track of COVID-19, the school department made the decision based on an effort to protect all members of the community.

James Day, Superintendent of the school district will be sending an email explaining the specific action plan.

Re-evaluating and monitoring the situation will continue to be a priority. At the end of the week, decisions will be made based on information at that time.

