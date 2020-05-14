NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, otherwise known as Big Papi, hosted a virtual "work-in" Wednesday night with a New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness.

The virtual class is part of Planet Fitness's "United We Move Home Work-Ins" series, an effort of the gym to keep people active while home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The classes are about 20 minutes long and free; no equipment is required.

Other New England sports stars have also hosted classes. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hosted a class back in April.

The classes are streamed live daily at 4 p.m. on the Planet Fitness Facebook and YouTube pages, and they're also recorded so you can watch them at any time.

