'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes' tour begins in Maine Tuesday to raise awareness of child abuse

OLD TOWN, Maine — Tuesday is the kick-off of a two-day walking tour in memory of children who have died from child abuse.

The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes tour will stop in seven Maine communities touched by this issue.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, is organizing the tour and invites the public to meet him, state legislators, and other local officials at each stop for brief remarks and a listening session.

"I do think the system does need to be changed," said Diamond. "Kids keep dying and I think that's something we can't stand for."

Diamond has been a champion of child abuse and child protection legislation in Augusta for the last two decades.

Today begins a two-day tour across the state in memory of Maine children who have died from abuse. I’ll share with you what organizers hope The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes tour will achieve on @newscentermaine at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.#wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/kIB5ucsS9p — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) September 28, 2021

"What I really hope we can do [with this tour] is keep [child abuse] a high priority issue," added Diamond. "Every time the legislature goes home in April or June, depending on the year, everything goes back to where it was before. I want to make sure we keep child abuse awareness on the front burner."

According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, between 2007 and 2020, there were 30 child homicides in the state of Maine.

Anyone who plans to join the Walk a Mile in Their Shoes tour is encouraged to wear blue in support of child abuse awareness and bring homemade signs in memory of the children who have died.

The tour's schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021:

10 a.m. - Public meeting at Old Town Park, 170 Main St., Old Town at 10 a.m.

In memory of Hailey Goding

12 p.m. - Public meeting outside Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor

1 p.m. - Public meeting outside of the Ferris Community Center, 318 Wilson St., Brewer

In memory of Jaden Harding

4 p.m. - Public meeting outside the Stockton Springs Town Office, 217 Main St.

In memory of Marissa Kennedy and Maddox Williams

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021:

9 a.m. - The tour departs from Augusta

10 a.m. - Public meeting outside the Chelsea Town Office, 560 Togus Road, Chelsea

In memory of Logan Marr

4 p.m. - Public meeting outside the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road

In memory of Kendall Chick