Wabanakis open 'Opportunity House,' a new indigenous recovery center for men

BANGOR, Maine — Substance abuse impacts Maine's indigenous people just like any other group but programs to help them are few and far between.

On Monday, Wabanaki public health and wellness held an open house for its new 'Opportunity House,' an Indigenous Recovery Center.

The four-bedroom home is designed to house seven residents with one on-site staff person and two support staff.

Lisa Sockabasin, Interim Director, Wabanaki Healing & Recovery said the house provides temporary housing for indigenous men from the Wabanaki communities throughout Maine with a history of problematic drug and alcohol use, who are passionate about turning their lives around and are serious about working on their own personal recovery.

"Having a place where we were able to center Wabanaki culture and healing is exactly the place that we need to heal to be able to be well and for our communities to be well," said Sockabasin. "So, centering our culture, our language, our art, when you go into the home you will see so much indigenous art we believe that that is healing."

Sockabasin said they will eventually have a recovery home for women as well. She says this is the first step in developing their Center for Wabanaki healing and recovery and there will be more opening in August.