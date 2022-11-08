Rural Maine health care facilities receive nearly $3.5M investment from USDA

Grants range from $28,000 to $1 million.

BANGOR, Maine — The United State’s Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing $3.49 million to help rural health facilities in Maine.

The investment will help nine facilities across the state. The USDA is looking to help some facilities who lost funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even to help build new facilities in rural areas.

“The breadth of this funding touches almost all of us and the needs that almost all of us have,” State Director for USDA Rural Development, Rhiannon Hampson said.

Here’s how the USDA Rural Development grants break down:

The USDA gave a $1 million grant to help Hometown Health Center build a new 49,700 square-foot health care and wellness facility in Palmyra.

Hometown Health Center’s CEO said the new facility is essential to provide quality care for patients.

“Out providers are doubling up in exam rooms, sharing offices together, and we need to add more to our services,” Robin Winslow said.

Maine General in Kennebec County is also receiving $1 million to help replace funding lost during the pandemic.

Katahdin Valley Health Center will get $341,000 to purchase new medical equipment.

Cary Medical Center in Caribou will receive $323,800 to put toward a COVID-19 Community Response Project.

$281,000 will go to Eastport Health Care that serves Washington County. It will use the funds toward efforts to manage its COVID-19 response.

Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln will purchase new medical equipment with its $244,000 grant.

Fish River Rural Health in Aroostook County will receive $191,300. The grant will be used toward providing continued efforts to diagnose and manage COVID-19 and prepare for future pandemics.

Medical group Mrh Corp. bought a new ambulance with its $88,400 grant to serve Piscataquis County.

The Piscataquis Regional Food Center will receive $28,000. The grant will help the food center install a 600 cubic-foot freezer and a propane-powered backup generator.

Senator Angus King said these investments are executing Congress’s vision.

“The delivery of health care services in small towns and rural areas in Maine is a real challenge,” Senator King said.