WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded the Maine Department of Labor up to $6,281,891 to support those impacted by the opioid crisis. The funding will support those eligible in Maine communities by providing disaster relief jobs and employment services to those affected by the health and economic impact of opioid use, addiction and overdose.

Participants in the disaster-relief employment program will gain access to recovery resources and will be provided employment in peer recovery positions aimed at assisting the individuals.

This Dislocated Worker Grant is supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, which expands the services provided to dislocated workers at both state and local levels. The program provides funding due to unexpected economic impact that may cause significant job losses.

The state anticipates serving approximately 683 grants participants across nine counties.

After the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a national and public health concern in Oct. 2017, Maine was eligible to requesting funding.

Services provided will be primarily provided by the State of Maine through state and local workforce development systems.

RELATED: Three women with addiction-prone pasts open Millinocket recovery center

RELATED: More relatives raising 'at risk' children outside the state’s foster care system

RELATED: Maine CDC warns tainted drugs causing overdoses in Cumberland County