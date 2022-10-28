Cape Elizabeth school sees unexpected long weekend amid uptick in sickness

A letter to families from Superintendent Chris Record said more than 20 percent of students and staff at the high school were out sick this week.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Students at Cape Elizabeth High School have an unexpected long weekend. The school closed on Friday following an uptick in sickness at the school.

"Right now, there are a number of different respiratory and other illnesses going on in Cape, in southern Maine, and all around the nation," Cape Elizabeth Superintendent Chris Record told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday night.

According to a letter from Record sent to district families this week, on Wednesday, more than 20 percent of students and staff at the high school were out sick.

"Yeah, I've noticed like half of my classmates have been away, just sick," Brady McCoy, a CEHS student, said.

"A lot of my friends and a lot of my classmates are out," fellow CEHS student Will Green said.

The district closed CEHS on Friday to allow for deep cleaning of the building by custodial staff.

If a school sees an absenteeism rate higher than 15 percent, schools are required to notify the Maine CDC. The Maine CDC then conducts an investigation.

According to Record, CEHS has been classified and placed under outbreak status, due to the uptick in illness.

It is not just COVID-19 fueling the increase in sickness, however. Record wrote to families that there are roughly 16 COVID-19 cases at CEHS right now.

"Cape Elizabeth made the right decision to close for a day, giving them a three-day weekend for these viruses to simmer down," MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Mills said.

Dr. Mills said with many communities in Maine and around the country navigating upticks in various respiratory illnesses, more schools and other settings could see an uptick in illness.

"I suspect we'll see more of this, this winter and the next few weeks because we are starting to see influenza. And we know in other states and other countries that they're starting to see big upticks in influenza," Mills said.

Mills added if you're feeling sick, stay home. She said that if you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or the flu, to get tested.

"Consider wearing a mask, particularly if you're going into a crowded indoor place, where you're not sure people's vaccination status," Mills said.

Mask-wearing is something some students at Cape Elizabeth said they'd be willing to do following this surge in sickness.

"I don't want to get sick. Not worth it. So I think I will start from now on," Green said.

At an emergency school board meeting on Thursday, the board voted 6-0 to highly recommend mask-wearing when a school is deemed in outbreak status.

According to Record, this is a change from May, when the board had previously voted to require masks in a school that had been placed below outbreak status.

Record wrote to families that while masks won't be required when students return to the classroom, there will be masks available for anyone that wants one.