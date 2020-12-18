United Ways of Maine 'Cards for Caregivers' campaign gives Mainers a chance to thank healthcare workers

The cards are meant to express appreciation, love, and support of those who are working tirelessly to care for our fellow Mainers in need of critical care.

MAINE, USA — All the way through Jan. 8, 2021, the United Ways of Maine is accepting virtual cards for healthcare workers as part of its "Cards for Caregivers" campaign.

People from across the state are encouraged to submit notes of gratitude and love to healthcare workers across Maine. The card submission page allows the user to pre-select from three graphic card images to accompany their message or upload their image (think kids art, drawings, photos). The cards are meant to express appreciation, love, and support of those who are working tirelessly to care for our fellow Mainers in need of critical care at this time.

After the first of the year, the cards will be digitally, and when possible, physically, sent to participating United Ways across the state who will share them with hospitals and healthcare centers that are within their region and able to accept the cards.

This is a statewide campaign, so everyone in the state is encouraged to participate and show their gratitude for the incredible efforts healthcare workers in Maine have displayed throughout the entire year.