UMaine study finds extracts, concentrations of polyphenols from blueberries have healing properties

Maine lowbush are blueberries delicious to eat, but may also provide some healing properties.

MAINE, USA — Blueberries, like those grown in Down East Maine, are rich in what is called polyphenols compounds, which help cells spring into action when the human body sustains an injury.

A recently published study from the School of Food and Agriculture at the University of Maine found that different extracts and concentrations of polyphenols from blueberries aid in wound healing and tissue regeneration in difficult-to-treat injuries... injuries like burns or for patients with poor circulation due to preexisting conditions, like diabetes.

"We have videos of endothelial cells going (zoom) and closing the wound very fast. So we thought, 'Hmm... what clinical conditions can we help?' It can be patients with burns, blast wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, etc.," Dr. Dorothy Klimis-Zacas, University of Maine professor of Clinical Nutrition, told NEWS CENTER Maine.