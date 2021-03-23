Two rural Northern Light hospitals selected for modernization project

Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital and Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville were selected for modernization projects

MAINE, USA — Northern Light Health officials announced on Tuesday plans to replace two of its century-old hospital buildings in Hancock and Piscataquis Counties.

The new facilities, which will be located on the existing hospital campuses, will include telehealth services, 24/7 full-service emergency departments, lab and imaging, and more.

Northern Light Chief Strategy Officer Matt Weed said rural hospitals across the country have been closing on average of about one per month and Weed said, "we didn’t want that to happen in Maine."

"The substantial repair and maintenance expenses associated with operating these old facilities were probably one of the biggest considerations to raise both of these projects to the top of our priority list," Weed said. "And certainly, we are going to need lots of help from the donor community but again we’re very excited about these projects and the good that they can do for these communities."

A new FAA-approved helipad and ambulance garage and dormitory will be built at CA Dean Hospital.

Tim Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced that strong rural hospitals are vital to the communities they serve, and their importance has never been greater."

"Our older facilities were not built for the way that healthcare is provided today, and they will not allow us to meet future standards of care," Dentry said. "That’s why we believe now is the right time to move forward with plans to strengthen vital healthcare services in Hancock and Piscataquis Counties.”

Fundraising is underway and construction is set to begin in the spring of 2022.

Northern Light Health's complete announcement can be found here.