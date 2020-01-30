NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that two individuals with recent travel to Wuhan City, China have tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The United State Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed the negative tests and said both patients have fully recovered.

“We are pleased the patients are doing well,” Governor Chris Sununu said. “It is important to note that the State of New Hampshire followed all CDC guidelines in assessing these potential cases and had a plan in place to stop the potential spread of this virus. Our state remains vigilant in monitoring any potential cases and are well prepared for any future potential incidents.”

According to New Hampshire DHHS, more than 7,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been identified in more than fifteen countries, including the U.S., where the total number of cases remains at five.

The White House announced Thursday it has launched a task force that will meet daily to address the coronavirus outbreak. The task force's goal is to "monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information."

