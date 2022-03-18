Two more Maine flocks test positive for avian influenza

The noncommercial flocks that tested positive were in Lincoln and York counties.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two more flocks of noncommercial backyard birds have tested positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to four, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.

One flock was confirmed positive in Lincoln County on March 12, and the other was confirmed positive in York County on March 14. The properties have been placed under quarantine, and the flocks have been culled, the news release stated. Additional safety measures have been put in place.

The first and second cases in the state were confirmed last month in Knox County on Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

This particular strain of avian influenza, H5N1, has not been detected in humans in the U.S. and presents a low risk to the public, according to the release.

"The risk for [highly pathogenic avian influenza] remains high, and backyard flock and commercial operators are advised to keep birds indoors to prevent the spread of the disease," the release stated.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is working closely with the DACF's Animal Health team to monitor cases.

As of March 18, 38 cases have been confirmed nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The cases in 2022 mark the first time the virus has been detected in the U.S. since 2016, a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

Signs of H5N1 to monitor may include sudden death, lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, and respiratory congestion.

Any bird owners, commercial or noncommercial, who are concerned about whether their flock has been affected by H5N1 is encouraged to report to state and federal officials through a state veterinarian or through the USDA's toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593.