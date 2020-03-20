MAINE, USA — Colby College has reported that a staff member in the college's athletic department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Colby College issued a letter to the community stating that this is the first case in the Colby community and that the individual is isolated at home with " relatively mild symptoms."

The Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention was contacted and the staff member has reached out to those with whom they were in contact with. As a result, those people have been asked to self-quarantine.

Colby College, in an attempt to flatten the curve, asked students to leave the campus by this past Sunday announcing their plan to move to online learning effective March 30.

In the statement, Colby College recognized that a positive case within the community could cause added stress and anxiety.

RELATED: UMaine basketball possibly exposed to COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine Blog: 42 confirmed positive, 10 presumptive positive cases

With less than 100 students remaining on campus, and that number expected to lessen when travel becomes available, there are class deans in the Dean of Studies Office still available to all students.

At the direction of local officials, Bates College in Lewiston suspended classes at the end of the day on March 13.

Bates College reported their first case of COVID-19 on Thursday. College administrators followed protocol and promptly contacted the Maine CDC and the Medical Director at Bates Health Services.

Bates College issues a public announcement sharing the information with the community. A list of individuals who were in contact with the confirmed case have been notified and are following the direction of the Maine CDC.

In an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus Bates had previously announced the plan to move to remote learning effective March 23.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control & Prevention continue to give the following instruction to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Social distance is critical to prevent the spread

Wash your hands with soap and water for 40 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Stay home if you don't feel well

Sneeze and cough into your elbow

RELATED: VERIFY: NIH study shows coronavirus can survive hours in the air, days on surfaces

RELATED: Oceanview retirement community residents 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 spread

RELATED: Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Maine small businesses struggle amid spread of coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Show your support for our healthcare professionals during this coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: 'Stay home!' Mom of teen battling cancer urges social distancing