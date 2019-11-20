TOPSHAM, Maine — It's a harsh reality Wayne Davis is going through. He can't take a prescription drug used to treat his bladder cancer, because of a shortage.

"That doesn't make any sense to me," said Davis.

The 84-year-old was first diagnosed with kidney cancer two years ago. Doctors later found cancer in his bladder.

"Fifteen growths were removed," said Davis.

After the surgeries, he was given a drug called BCG, a critical drug used to treat bladder cancer.

"They said congratulations there's no trace of the disease, you are cancer free," said Davis.

While he should have been ecstatic, he still needed three rounds of the drug in order to stay cancer free. He was told he couldn't get it because they didn't have enough.

"That's what I'm stuck with until they get the medicine and finish my treatment, or something comes back," said Davis.

It's his greatest fear, and he isn't the only patient fearing this. Hospitals and clinics are struggling to provide BCG and other prescription drugs, including MaineHealth and Fore River Urology, where Davis is getting treatment.

"It's unbelievable," said Davis.

Even though he is in his eighties, he said he still has to life to live, and wants to enjoy it without worrying.

Davis did reach out to Senator Susan Collins, who Wednesday, secured commitment from a Food and Drug Administration nominee to prevent drug shortages.

She recently introduced a bipartisan bill with a Senator in Minnesota, requiring more reporting to the FDA, when a manufacturer anticipates there will be a shortage of certain drugs.

