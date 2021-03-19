Warmer weather equals ticks

Warmer weather has been forecasted for the next few days and Mainers will be going outdoors to enjoy it and ticks will be waiting for them.

MAINE, USA — The Maine CDC sent out a friendly reminder to protect you and your family from ticks as the days warm up.

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria being passed to a human from the bite of a deer tick.

In 2019 over 2,000 cases of Lyme disease were reported to the Maine CDC. The highest number ever reported. In the same year, Maine also experienced increases in two other tickborne diseases, anaplasmosis and babesiosis.

To help prevent or discourage ticks, the Maine CDC offers these tips:

Use caution in areas where ticks may be found.

Use an EPA-approved repellent

Wear light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs and tuck pants into socks.

Perform tick checks daily and after any outdoor activity.

What to do if you find a tick:

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as you can.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick.

After removing the tick, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet. If you would like to bring the tick to your healthcare provider for identification, put it in rubbing alcohol or place it in a sealed bag/ container.

Watch for symptoms for 30 days Call your healthcare provider if you get any of the following: rash, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling and pain