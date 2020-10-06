MAINE, USA — Maine's tick season got off to an early start this year, so in order to stay one step ahead of the primary vectors of disease in Maine, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will provide a webinar in hopes of combating the threats associated with ticks.

This online class is free to the public and will focus on topics such as monitoring tick populations, reducing tick and host habitat, and personal protection.

Griffin Dill, the manager of the Tick Lab at Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, and Dr. Beatrice Szantyr, who serves as a medical adviser for MaineLyme, will participate in lecturing throughout the course.

Organizers say both Dr. Szantyr and Dill are lecturing on valuable information about Lyme Disease, and the class itself covers many aspects of ticks in Maine.

RELATED: Getting to know Maine's biologists and researchers through a podcast

“[This class is] to inform people about where ticks are in Maine, how they are moving north, and why it’s important to be on the lookout for ticks and the tickborne diseases.” Explained Donna Coffin and Extension Educator.

This webinar will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m and does require online registration through the University of Maine's website.

RELATED: Precautions needed as tick season off to an early start

RELATED: Wardens remind Mainers to have fun while staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend