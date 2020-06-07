Tracking the new frontier for deer ticks in Maine

Ticks are being collected from all 16 counties to pinpoint new populations

ORONO, Maine — The ongoing threat of Covid-19 means more Mainers and their pets are spending time outdoors this summer.

But escaping cabin fever increases the risk of a tick encounter and experts say people should take precautions.

The tick season got an early start due to warmer temperatures this winter.

So far this year, the University of Maine Tick Lab in Orono has received more than eleven hundred tick samples, a third tested positive for Lyme.

Researchers are collecting ticks this summer -- but at a slower pace due to the pandemic.

Surveys are being done in every county Maine to give the public a better idea of where ticks are emerging

The 2020 tick season started off with a bang.

'People are finding them in pretty robust numbers this year.' said Chuck Lubelczyk, a Vector Ecologist at Maine Medical Center's Research Institute. He says warm stretches earlier this winter resulted in deer ticks emerging early -- in March. He says hot and dry conditions that began in June continue into the summer -- could slow down some tick activity.

Deer ticks carrying Lyme and other diseases are now a year-round problem. Ticks are also on the march moving into Western and Northern areas of the state. This summer researchers are trying to pinpoint new populations.

In Northern Somerset county perhaps areas in Northern Piscataquis county as well, looking to see what the new frontier is for these ticks as they are emerging in Maine.'

Field biologists are collecting tick samples from all of Maine's 16 counties. Those surveys will follow federal guidelines and will provide a more comprehensive snap shot of the state's tick population.

'To go to every county trying to get reference data we then can compare to other states in Northeast.' said Lubelczyk.

University of Maine graduate student Michelle Volk spent the past year and half tracking Maine's tick invasion.

Working with Lubelczyk and other researchers, her project determined ticks can withstand cold temperatures until spring -- buried in leaves and snow.

Volk and other graduate students also dragged for ticks in several locations including Seboeis public lands -- outside of Millinocket. But they came up empty handed here and in Presque Isle.

Altogether Volk collected 635 ticks from several other sites including Orono and Cape Elizabeth. Those ticks were also tested for the bacteria that causes Lyme, Anaplasmosis and Babeisois, two more common tick-born infections. Samples from Southern Maine had a higher percentage of pathogens for all three diseases.

'Lyme disease was about 20 percent in Cape Elizabeth and then 9 percent in Orono,' said Volk.

Volk plans defend the data in her thesis as she finishes up her Master's degree at UMO in ecology and environmental sciences. There is also a possibility her research will be compiled into a tick tracking map, informing the public where deer ticks are located, especially in areas that still reporting very few cases of Lyme disease.

'I think it's extremely important for folks to be aware if they are about to go into tick habitat' said Volk

That includes wearing repellent containing permethrin, a synthetic Chrysanthemum-based oil that repels ticks, wearing protective clothing and doing tick checks on themselves and their pets. Especially at a time when folks have been focused on keeping safe from Covid during the pandemic.

'There is a concern that people are going to have to worry again about ticks or mosquitoes, you worry that the message is going to fall on deaf ears,' said Lubelczyk.

Experts say if you do find an embedded tick, remove as much of it as you can with tweezers and have it tested. Dogs can pick ticks and can transfer them to their owners, talk to your veterinarian about protecting your pet.

Near real-time data on Lyme disease surveillance and other tick co-infections from the Maine CDC click here

For information on ticks, Lyme disease and co-infections from the Centers for Disease Control go here