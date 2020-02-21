YARMOUTH, Maine — It's been a rough start so far this year when it comes to deer ticks that transmit Lyme disease and other co-infections.

A recent report found that nearly 40 percent of ticks submitted to the University to the University of Maine Tick lab last year were positive for Lyme.

Researchers say ticks carrying Lyme disease are now in all 16 counties.

That comes after 2,079 cases of Lyme were reported in 2019. The highest number ever reported in the state according the Maine CDC.

A safe and effective vaccine against Lyme is still years from reality but researchers are working on a shot that could stop the disease -- before it starts.

To say the Marlow family has been touched by Lyme is beyond an understatement.

'My whole family has gotten it and in my gut I feel something happened with a tick,' said Jaime Marlow.

12-year old Jaime's older brother, sister and his mother Pasha suffer from the effects of Lyme disease and other co-infections. A yea ago following strep throat Jaime started suffering from debilitating pain.

'October, the groin pain was so much it was hard for him to walk,' said Jaime's Mom.

The family is seeing numerous Lyme specialists in Maine and out of state for treatment and help.

Because of what they have gone through, the family is open to getting a vaccine against Lyme.

The FDA has fast tracked a vaccine being developed by a French company Valneva -- but it won't be available for for another four to five years.

For Marlows though that seems like an eternity.

'We don't want to fear going outside, we don't want to fear finding pleasure in the outdoors.'

But here at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, scientists are developing a different approach -- a single injection -- not a vaccine that would deliver a single anti-Lyme antibody directly to the patient.>

'It prevents you from ever getting exposed to the bacteria.'

Dr. Mark Klempner, is the executive vice chancellor for MassBiologics and a professor of medicine at the university. The Boston based nonprofit vaccine manufacturer overseen by the medical school, is developing a Lyme pre-exposure prophylaxis shot.

The injection called LymePrEP is a pre-exposure shot against the bacteria that cause Lyme. Protection would begin immediately -- instead of waiting for weeks as most vaccines require.

'If you went to take the shot today, you would be immune today. Differentiating from a vaccine where you would have to develop that immune response,' said Dr. Klempner.

Dr. Klempner say similar protective molecule is already being used to protect babies from certain viral infections. This anti-body kicks when a tick embeds into your skin -- wiping out the bacteria before it reaches the bloodstream.

'It kills the bacteria in the intestine of the tick, so it never gets out into the tick wound where the bite is,' said Dr. Klempner.

Just like how people get a flu shot every year -- researchers envision patients getting this injection in late spring to protect themselves against Lyme through the entire tick season

LymePrEP will begin human trials this summer. It could be available in doctor's offices and pharmacies in two years.

The story will be updated.

